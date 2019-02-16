BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Qormi 1

Floriana created the first chance on goal after 12 minutes. Following a cross, Lucas Vieira fired a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

The Greens went close again on the 18th minute. Brandon Paiber’s delivery from a corner was met by Emerson Marcellina whose shot from close range hit the side netting.

Qormi hit back two minutes later and had a goal disallowed. Mateus Reggis fired a powerful shot that forced a good save from Ini Etim Akpan. Freud Gnindokponou took the rebound and placed the ball inside the net. However, the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside.

Mario Muscat’s men broke the deadlock on the 37th minute. Antonio Rozzi ran inside the penalty area before firing a shot that was deflected inside the net by a Floriana defender.

Floriana replied four minutes later. Arthur Oyama’s effort from a free-kick went marginally wide.

Vieira lost a good opportunity to equalise for Floriana on the 43rd minute. Following a cross, the Brazilian missed the target from in front of David Cassar.

Floriana started the second half looking to equalise and threatened Qormi on the 47th minute. Jurgen Pisani drilled a low shot from distance that sailed off target.

Despite their efforts, Floriana were struggling to create chances on goal. In fact, their next chance on goal was created on the 76th minute. Oyama’s shot from outside the penalty area ended up over.

Qormi could have doubled their advantage during the additional time, but the unmarked Tensior Gusman failed to hit the target from close range.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Pisani, Alexander Cini, Jose Ulises Arias, Arthur Oyama, Edward Herrera, Ezequiel Cesani, Emerson Marcellina, Lucas Vieira

Qormi starting line-up: David Cassar, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Antonio Rozzi, Manolito Micallef, Mateus Reggis, Freud Gnindokponou, Alan Abela, Jordy Mboyo Lokando, Malela Bangoura, Romao Pericles Romeu

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Ian Galea

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Antonio Rozzi (Qormi)