Hibernians demolish Balzan to force a decider against Valletta

Hibernians needed a must win in order to stand a chance of winning the BOV Premier League. However, their opponents also needed a win in order to have a chance of playing in the Europa League.

The Paolites took the lead after 19 minutes. Marcelo Dias played the ball towards Jake Grech who went into the penalty area and placed the ball past Sean Mintoff.

Hibs doubled their advantage one minute into the second half through Tiago Adan Fonseca who drilled a low shot inside the net.

Stefano Sanderra’s men added another goal on the 63rd minute. This time it was Taylon Nicolas Correa who slotted the ball home.

Balzan pulled one back on the 68th minute through Uros Ljubomirac.

However, Balzan’s hopes of hitting back were diminished a minute later as Elkin Serrano Valero was sent off by the referee.

Hibs took the advantage and scored two more goals.

On the 77th minute, Correa was on the receiving end of Isaac Ntow’s cross and headed the ball inside the net.

Correa scored again ten minutes from time as he fired a shot from inside the penalty area that gave Mintoff no chance.

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Dunstan Vella, Marcio Barbosa da Silveira, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Marcelo Dias, Isaac Ntow, Taylon Nicolas Correa Marcolino, Marco Sahanek, Andrei Agius, Tiago Adan Fonseca.

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Justin Grioli, Nenad Sljivic, Steve Pisani, Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Elkin Serrano Valero, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, Andrija Majdevac, Milos Lepovic.

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Edward Spiteri

Fourth Official: Matthew De Gabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibernians)