BOV Premier League | Sirens 3 – Santa Lucia 1

This was a match between two newly promoted sides who are having a positive debut season in the Premier League.

Sirens started well and were unbeaten up until next week when they suffered a heavy defeat against Hamrun.

Santa Lucia also made a bright start and are showing that no task is too difficult for them. In fact, so far, they secured two wins and two draws.

Sirens broke the deadlock on the 10th minute. Thiago Espindola de Paula’s delivery from a corner was met by Abdullahi Ige Adeshina who headed the ball home.

Santa Lucia equalised on the half hour mark. Diego Luis Mosquera Segura fired a powerful shot from inside the penalty area that gave David Cassar no chance.

The St Pauls Bay side regained their lead on the 51st minute. Following a throw in from the right, Adeshina drilled a low shot past Ryan Caruana.

Wellington De Oliveira sealed the win for Sirens on the 78th minute. The Brazilian managed to place the ball inside the net from outside the penalty area.

Following this result, Sirens climbed third. They are currently one point behind Hamrun and Floriana.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Wellington de Oliveira, Sergio Raphael dos Anjos Raphael, Emmanuel Okoye, Romario Lucas Menezes, Adrian Borg, Abdullahi Ige Adeshina (90+2′ Luke Sciberras), Flavio Cheveresan, Romeu Pericles Romao, Thiago Espindola de Paula

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Jackson David Usuga Mendoza, Jamie Magri Overend, Diego Luis Mosquera Segura, Kevin Ante Rosero, Jacob Walker, Farid Zuniga, Jamie Zerafa (64′ Omar Elouni), Camilo Escobar, Rei Tachikawa (82′ Daniel Agius)

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Abdullahi Ige Adeshina (Sirens)