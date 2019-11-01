Santa Venera football player collapses on pitch

Santa Venera Lightnings player Yau Mun Law collapsed, during a football match between Santa Venera Lightnings and Kirkop on Thursday night.

Mun Law subsequently received immediate treatment from a Malta FA paramedic on duty at the Centenary Stadium who used an automated external defibrillator to treat the player.

He was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital. However, the incident has raised concerns, with some calling for rules to be changed to ensure an ambulance is present for lower league matches.

Taking to social media Santa Venera player Shamison Farrugia said that it took 30 minutes for paramedics to reach the scene.

He said that he and his team-mates will not play another match if an ambulance is not present near the stadium.

“Our team-mate is getting the CPR because his heart stopped and no ambulance near the ground for assistance,” Farrugia wrote.

“It took 30 minutes to come from Mater Dei to the Centenary Stadium, Ta’ Qali. There should be a stand-by ambulance like there will be in the Premier Division… we are no different… we play the same game and follow the same rules.”

In a statement, Santa Venera Lightnings said that Mun Law was in a stable condition but was still receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

“During the third division match between Santa Venera Lightnings and Kirkop United our captain Yau Mun-Law fell ill and lost consciousness,” the club said.

The club said that Mun Law was given assistance and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

“Santa Venera Lightnings is appealing to everyone to stay united and pray for our player. We would like to thank everyone who is giving us their support at this difficult moment.”

The club highlighted that it had raised the issue of an ambulance not being present at such games in the past.

The Malta Sports Journalists Association also appealed to the relevant stakeholders to ensure that at least one ambulance and a doctor is present at third divison football matches.