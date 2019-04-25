menu

[WATCH] Racetrack will be completed by end of legislature, Clifton Grima promises

Sports Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima says that planning for the motorsport racetrack is at an 'advanced stage'

david_hudson
25 April 2019, 10:00am
by David Hudson
Grima was asked by MaltaToday on plans for a motorsport race track in the wake of concerns raised by enthusiasts that government had gone cool on its pledge
Clifton Grima says motorsport racetrack is part of government plans for this legislature

A motorsport racetrack will be delivered by the end of this legislature, Clifton Grima has promised.

The Sports Parliamentary Secretary said “planning is at an advanced stage” but would not elaborate.

Grima was asked by MaltaToday on plans for a motorsport race track in the wake of concerns raised by enthusiasts that government had gone cool on its pledge.

“The government is currently implementing a wide sports strategy, an ambitious plan where government is hoping to encourage success in all respective sports field. A race track is very much still on the agenda and I can confirm that the promise will be fulfilled during this legislature,” Grima said.

Periti Studio drew up unsolicited designs for a racetrack in the vicinity of the Hal Far raceway
He justified the lack of tangible progress so far, insisting proper attention had to be given to logistics and regulations.

“The easiest way would have been to build it on ODZ land or simply extend existing motorsport facilities,” Grima said.

Studies were underway to identify the best location, he added, but called for “realism” given Malta’s size.

The issue was recently in the news after Periti Studio, an architectural firm, published designs for a motorsport racetrack in the vicinity of the Hal Far raceway.

The firm produced the designs out of its own volition in consultation with the Motorsport Federation.

The plan was for a permanent 2km track that could be extended to 3km by using part of the existing road in Hal Far. The proposal would not require take up of ODZ land.

Enthusiasts had complained in March that no tangible progress on the racetrack was made despite Grima having promised that plans would be published at the start of 2019.

A MaltaToday survey conducted in November of last year found that 71.6% of respondents agreed with a racing track with just 17.6% opposed to the idea.

The construction of a racetrack is also supported by the Nationalist Party.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
