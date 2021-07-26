Tokyo Olympics: Sasha Gatt finishes third in women’s 1,500m freestyle heat

Sasha Gatt's time at the Tokyo Olympics has come to an end after competing in the women's 1,500 metre freestyle heat.

The 16-year-old completed the race in 16 minutes and 57 seconds, placing third and last in the first heat of the discipline.

Gatt gave a consistent performance, completing almost every 50m lap in 34 seconds. However, she will not be competing in the 1,500 metre final on Wednesday.

The women's 1,500 metre freestyle was added to the Olympics line-up for the first time this year, with only three swimmers competing in the first heat of the preliminaries.

Gatt competed against the Canadian swimmer Katrina Bellio, who came in first after completing the race in 16 minutes and 24 seconds.

In second place came San Marino's Arianna Valloni, who finished the race 16 minutes and 54 seconds.

This was Gatt's second race at the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, she came in sixth place in the 400 metre freestyle heat, finishing with a time of four minutes and 19 seconds.