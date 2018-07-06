menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Today's Newspapers
Vacancies
DealToday
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Europe
World
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Xtra
Election 2017
National
Health ministry launches investigation into corpse mix-up at mortuary
National
European Medicines Agency recalls generic heart medication over safety fears
National
Health minister says MUMN to suspend industrial actions
National
Further ten quarries granted environmental permit to receive construction waste
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Technology
Law Report
Business Comment
Markets drive higher | Calamatta Cuschieri
Technology
Fixed telephones still relevant… but only thanks to bundling
Property
Changes to construction health and safety regulations
Business Comment
Japan challenges Malta in the race for virtual currencies | PKF Malta
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2018
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
World Cup 2018
[LIVE] World Cup quarter-finals | Brazil vs Belgium
World Cup 2018
[LIVE] World Cup quarter-finals | Uruguay 0 France 2
Football
Gżira through to the first qualifying round of the Europa League
World Cup 2018
England through to quarter finals after rare penalty shootout victory
More in Sports
Lifestyle
Gourmet Today
Health
Environment
Travel
Health
[WATCH] Parkinson’s sufferers find some relief with the power of dance
Restaurants
Why local, organic food is the best choice for everyone
Travel
Never switch off: Only 3% of Maltese don’t use mobile abroad
Restaurants
Marvin Gauci | Malta’s culinary delight
More in Lifestyle
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Valletta 2018
Music
Now we got X Factor, we have some instant celebs to deal with
Music
Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja: ‘Music industry faces extinction without EU legislation’
Film
Crank up your empathy-metre
Theatre & Dance
Crystallising into flesh and feathers | Marie-Kieser Nielsen and Francesca Zammit
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Blogs
Europe’s politicians are being sniped by identity politics from the far right
Blogs
Maltese women remain under-represented in science | Renee Laiviera
Blogs
Connecting business and education
Blogs
Closing ports to rescue ships is not a solution
More in Comment
Video
Frontpages
DealToday
Login to Digital Edition
Login
home
news
comment
World Cup 2018
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Sports
World Cup 2018
[LIVE] World Cup quarter-finals | Brazil vs Belgium
Live commentary of the match here!
6 July 2018, 7:50pm
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates a goal
TWEET
SHARE
More in World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018
[LIVE] World Cup quarter-finals | Brazil vs Belgium
World Cup 2018
[LIVE] World Cup quarter-finals | Uruguay 0 France 2
World Cup 2018
England through to quarter finals after rare penalty shootout victory
Staff Reporter
World Cup 2018
England face Colombia tonight in battle to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.
Get access to the real stories first with the
digital edition
Subscribe