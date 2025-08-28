Woman denies hitting partner back during holiday in Slovakia

A woman from Żebbuġ has denied charges that she assaulted her partner while the two were on holiday in Slovakia last week.

A 40-year-old woman from Żebbuġ was arraigned before the court on Thursday, accused of causing grievous bodily harm to her partner during an incident that allegedly occurred on their holiday in Bratislava between the night of 21 and 22 August.

The court heard how the victim reported the incident to the police after sustaining grievous injuries. The victim, who is currently on bail against the accused over the same argument, pulled her by the hair and dragged her. He reportedly left the scene but returned shortly after, with the argument continuing into the night. The victim reported that she also struck him back during this argument.

The accused cut her trip short and returned to Malta earlier than planned. She reported her own injuries, and the victim was granted bail. He then made his own report after visiting the doctor for his own injuries.

The accused was later called in and arrested at the police station.

The accused also faces charges of instilling fear of violence against her partner, with the prosecution requesting that a protection order be issued. The court additionally imposed a ban on the publication of her workplace and employer’s name.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her defence requested bail, arguing that the accused already has a protection order in her favour against the alleged victim, and that a reciprocal order should be granted, minimising risks of witness tampering. The defence further stressed that the accused is a mother of three minor children, none of whom are related to the accused, and faces substantial health and separation expenses.

She was granted bail with a set of conditions, namely a curfew from 10pm to 6am. A personal guarantee of €4,200 and a deposit of €800 were requested by the court. A protection order in favour of the victim was also issued.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon, with lawyer Miryea Mifsud appearing for the Attorney General.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.

The accused was assisted by Lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Yanika Barbara Sant.