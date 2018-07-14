England finish fourth as Belgium secure third place

England’s world cup campaign came to an end with a two-nil defeat to the red devils, as goals from Eden Hazard and Thomas Meunier secured the win.

The Belgian side opened the score with an early goal which came from a rapid Belgian counter attack that left Meunier wide open at the back, after a brilliant cross from Nacer Chadli.

Leading golden boot candidate, Harry Kane, nearly equalised for the three lions after a pass from Raheem Sterling, but he hit the ball into the ground and it flashed wide off the post.

Manchester United duo, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, were substituted for Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling at the halftime.

England’s best chance at goal came after Tottenham’s Eric Dier charged into the penalty area and proceeded to chip the ball over Chelsea keeper, Thibaut Courtois, with his fellow spurs team-mate, Toby Alderwield, clearing off the line.

A stinging volley by Thomas Meunier was kept out by English keeper, Jordan Pickford after another pacey counter attack by the Belgians.

The final nail in the coffin came from Hazard who thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne through ball, and a Phil Jones slip-up, was cleared infront of Pickford’s goal and easily slotted it home.