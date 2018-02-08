Man charged after raid on Bugibba drug den

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, cannabis and heroin following a raid on a Bugibba drug den.

Elliot Paul Busuttil, 34, appeared in the dock before magistrate Monica Vella earlier today, charged with simple and aggravated possession of cocaine and simple possession of heroin and cannabis resin. He was also charged with recidivism and with committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence that was handed down exactly two weeks to the day of his arraignment.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the accused and requested bail. The accused had strong ties to Malta and there was no fear of him suborning witnesses, said the lawyer. Busuttil was the father to a disabled infant, whose mother was ill and slowly succumbing to paralysis, said the lawyer.

Inspector Godwin Scerri did not object to the bail request as all witnesses were police officers and there were no civilian witnesses who could be approached by the accused.

Busuttil, who appeared to be in pain and who told the court that he was unable to work because of an injury was released from arrest against a bail deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times weekly and observe a curfew.