Man charged after raid on Bugibba drug den

He was charged with possession of cocaine, cannabis and heroin as well as recidivism and committing an offence while serving a suspended sentence

 

matthew_agius
8 February 2018, 2:06pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, cannabis and heroin following a raid on a Bugibba drug den.

Elliot Paul Busuttil, 34, appeared in the dock before magistrate Monica Vella earlier today, charged with simple and aggravated possession of cocaine and simple possession of heroin and cannabis resin. He was also charged with recidivism and with committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence that was handed down exactly two weeks to the day of his arraignment.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the accused and requested bail. The accused had strong ties to Malta and there was no fear of him suborning witnesses, said the lawyer. Busuttil was the father to a disabled infant, whose mother was ill and slowly succumbing to paralysis, said the lawyer.

Inspector Godwin Scerri did not object to the bail request as all witnesses were police officers and there were no civilian witnesses who could be approached by the accused.

Busuttil, who appeared to be in pain and who told the court that he was unable to work because of an injury was released from arrest against a bail deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times weekly and observe a curfew.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Accused in Hamrun brawl had threatened to burn alleged victim, court told
Court & Police

Accused in Hamrun brawl had threatened to burn alleged victim, court told
Matthew Agius
No bail after Court calls woman's bluff
Court & Police

No bail after Court calls woman's bluff
Matthew Agius
Man who tried leaving Malta with friend's passport gets a suspended sentence
Court & Police

Man who tried leaving Malta with friend's passport gets a suspended sentence
Matthew Agius
Worker seriously injured in Sliema fall
Court & Police

Worker seriously injured in Sliema fall
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe