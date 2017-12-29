Crashed private jet towed to hangar

The private jet which crashed into the Polidano Group offices across the street from the airport has been recovered and towed to a hangar late last night

Maria Pace





In a statement, MIA said that the operation was completed successfully thanks to a collaborative effort between the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces of Malta, the police, and the MIA team, as well as the assistance of local aircraft maintenance facility teams.



A temporary fence was immediately erected to secure the opening within the perimeter fence.



The Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft belonging to the British Conservative party peer Lord Ashcroft



Further works are currently being undertaken to permanently restore the affected area on Apron 4 to normal operations.



The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation has also launched an investigation.



