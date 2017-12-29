Crashed private jet towed to hangar

|
|
The private jet which crashed into the Polidano Group offices across the street from the airport has been recovered and towed to a hangar late last night
Maria Pace
29 December 2017, 12:05pm
In a statement, MIA said that the operation was completed successfully thanks to a collaborative effort between the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces of Malta, the police, and the MIA team, as well as the assistance of local aircraft maintenance facility teams.
A temporary fence was immediately erected to secure the opening within the perimeter fence.
The Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft belonging to the British Conservative party peer Lord Ashcroft careered off Park 4 on Wednesday night due to strong winds, and manoeuvred its way right into the Polidano Group offices in Hal Farrug.
A temporary fence was immediately erected to secure the opening within the perimeter fence as soon as the aircraft was cleared from the scene.
Further works are currently being undertaken to permanently restore the affected area on Apron 4 to normal operations.
The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation has also launched an investigation.
The incident provided instant comic relief on Facebook as people took the micky out of what happened with some thought-provoking memes and comments.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...
