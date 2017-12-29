We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

The private jet which crashed into the Polidano Group offices across the street from the airport has been recovered and towed to a hangar late last night

maria_pace
Maria Pace
29 December 2017, 12:05pm
Print Version
The private jet which rolled off the apron at Malta International Airport on Wednesday evening has been recovered and towed to a hangar late last night.

In a statement, MIA said that the operation was completed successfully thanks to a collaborative effort between the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces of Malta, the police, and the MIA team, as well as the assistance of local aircraft maintenance facility teams.

A temporary fence was immediately erected to secure the opening within the perimeter fence.

The Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft belonging to the British Conservative party peer Lord Ashcroft careered off Park 4 on Wednesday night due to strong winds, and manoeuvred its way right into the Polidano Group offices in Hal Farrug.

A temporary fence was immediately erected to secure the opening within the perimeter fence as soon as the aircraft was cleared from the scene.

Further works are currently being undertaken to permanently restore the affected area on Apron 4 to normal operations. 

The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation has also launched an investigation.

The incident provided instant comic relief on Facebook as people took the micky out of what happened with some thought-provoking memes and comments.

 

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
