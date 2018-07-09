Calamatta Cuschieri Group launches Crypto Trading

The Calamatta Cuschieri Group, via its subsidiary CC Trading Ltd, has just launched its cryptocurrency trading platform. CCTrader Crypto is the first locally developed trading platform of its kind, and is built upon the successful CCTrader platform known, amongst others, for its ease of use and global stock trading capabilities.

CCTrader Crypto offers 24/7 customer support developed in a period of increased market interest in cryptocurrencies and Blockchain in Malta and overseas.

Alan Cuschieri, Director of CC Trading Ltd and co-CEO of the Calamatta Cuschieri Group Plc said “Cryptocurrencies have attracted a keen interest globally and created a lot of excitement about what the future holds. As a Fintech company we have experienced this interest from our network of clients and it has become evident that providing 24/7 access to major cryptocurrencies is something that is expected. It was, therefore, a natural step for us to offer digital currency available round the clock and to serve it with the highest levels of professionalism.”

CCTrader Crypto offers popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash. The application is now available on IOS, Android and also via web browser. Users who register before the 31st July are being given the opportunity to trade their cryptocurrencies for free for the first 3 months.