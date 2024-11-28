Dinge: Exploring the essence of objects with Claus Goedicke

Jo Borg Gallery is currently showcasing the photographic works of Claus Goedicke, a Cologne-born artist renowned for his focus on objects. Following his studies under the tutorship of Bernd Becher at the Kunstakademie in Düsseldorf, Goedicke earned the title of Meisterschüler, consistently centring his art on everyday items, whilst challenging traditional notions of photography.

In the early stages of his career, Goedicke explored the representational potential of photography through subjects like packaging, containers, and food. His work posed fundamental questions: What is worth photographing? How do objects lend themselves to photographic representation? These inquiries underpin his practice, which resists the conventional view of photography as mere documentation. Instead, Goedicke approaches photographs as self-contained entities, free from subjective bias or universal truths, delving into the autonomy and essence of the medium.

The series Dinge (2007–2017) extends these themes, investigating the human connection with everyday objects. By focusing on commonplace items—such as a book, a glass of water, a doll, or dice—Goedicke examines how these objects reflect not only our physical needs but also our intellectual and emotional constructs. Through his lens, these seemingly simple items reveal profound insights into human life, design, and cultural significance, capturing the delicate interplay between impermanence and permanence.

A recurring motif in Goedicke’s work is the intimacy of objects that are small enough to be held in one hand. His minimalist compositions create meditative spaces that invite viewers to reconsider the role of these items in their lives. Isolated from their usual contexts, the objects gain a contemplative, almost narrative presence. Goedicke’s approach bridges the tactile act of handling objects with the stillness of visual observation, enhancing our sensory engagement with the material world.

Goedicke draws inspiration from art historical traditions, including the still lifes of Chardin, Cézanne, Matisse, and Morandi, as well as the aesthetics of New Objectivity and conceptual art. These influences are evident in his technical precision and visual objectivity. Simultaneously, his work reflects the polished aesthetics of advertising, where objects are idealized and stripped of their practical roles. This synthesis of influences results in images that are intellectually layered, visually compelling, and relevant to contemporary themes.

Over time, Goedicke’s disciplined and thought-provoking approach has established him as a significant figure in contemporary German photography. His works are housed in esteemed collections, including the Museum Folkwang in Essen, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. His retrospective at the Josef Albers Museum Quadrat in Bottrop in 2017, showcased works from the same series that is currently on show at Jo Borg Gallery, and that witnesses the artist’s ability to merge timeless artistic traditions with modern reflections on consumerism and materiality.

The exhibition Dinge is open to the public till the 17 December 2024. For further details, including opening hours and private viewings contact artist and founder of Jo Borg Gallery, Joyce Camilleri on [email protected].