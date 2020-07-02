Book Festival exhibitors to get refunds in newspaper advertising scheme

The National Book Council has launched a media scheme for prospective exhibitors of the Malta Book Festival 2020.

Applicants who secure their place at this year’s Malta Book Festival will be eligible to request a media subsidy, for a refund of their application fee against presentation of receipts of adverts in the local press about their participation in the book festival.

The Malta Book Festival is going to be held between Wednesday 11 and Sunday 15 November at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

The application is open to all publishers, book distributors, bookshops and book agencies. NGOs and public entities, whose field of activity involves the publication of literary material or the promotion of literature, are also eligible to apply.

Interested applicants are urged to apply early and submit, along with their application, a detailed list of the events they would like to set up as part of the cultural programme of the Festival.