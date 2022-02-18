[WATCH] Read, Learn, Repeat: In-Nar għandu Isem: Noti minn Paġna Intima

Join us and the National Book Council in a splendid series of book trailers accompanying each of the 15 National Book Prize winners from 2021.

Every week, these trailers will introduce readers to one of the National Book Prize winners with a unique interpretation of the book.

Episode 2 features Horizon Books’ In-Nar għandu Isem: Noti minn Paġna Intima by Gioelle Galea.

Get the book here directly from Horizon Books.