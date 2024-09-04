My essentials: | Elyse Tonna’s cultural picks

1. Book

I recently started reading Unknown, Unknowns. An Introduction to Mysteries - one of the books which was published for the 23rd edition of the Milano Triennale. Like many of the books I buy, it initially caught my attention because of its unique design and the type of paper used (I admit to judging a book by its cover!). However, I recently began reading some of the essays inside. Written by various authors, the essays explore different phenomena which remain unresolved. I was particularly intrigued by the essay on design by Emanuele Quinz, which discusses the evolution of artistic and design processes in contemporary society.

2. Film

I’m typically drawn to documentaries about the environment because they keep me engaged but also challenge the way I think or understand the world and how it is changing. Some of my favourites include Kiss the Ground, My Octopus Teacher, Chasing Ice and David Attenborough’s A Life on Our Planet, among others. As a subtle advocate for the environment, I resonate with the urgency to protect our natural world, adapt our ways of living and strive to find balance that allows us to coexist.

3. TV/Internet

Most of my internet feed is related to art, design, the environment and food. I primarily rely on Instagram algorithms to work their magic to bring up content which keeps me interested and curious - let’s say they’ve done a good job so far! I typically end up going from one profile or post to another, it also helps me in my work when seeking new collaborators.

4. Music

I’ve never been the type of person to identify with a specific artist or genre, this greatly depends on what I’m doing and on my mood. They can vary drastically - from electronic pop, progressive rock, trip hop, ambient, jazz funk, disco, alternative rock, contemporary jazz, electropop etc. It’s a very vast range, but nothing too chaotic. Recently, a friend introduced me to ‘My Analog Journal’ on YouTube- it’s been great to discover new music. I also try my bestest to support local bands, musicians and sound artists - especially the alternative scene.

5. Place

Any unbuilt place which is as close as possible to the coast. I am continuously in awe of the landforms, the caves, the boulders, the colours, and the random vernacular structures which lie hidden in between. I love exploring the coastline from land and from the sea, on my kayak - a place where I completely zone out.