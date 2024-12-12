My essentials: Michelle Gialanze’s cultural picks

Book

One book I’ve read in the past year is The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera. I found it fascinating for its exploration of the weight and lightness of human choices. It taught me that life’s transient nature can feel liberating yet burdensome, and how our relationships are shaped by this paradox of meaning and freedom.

Film

I recently watched Joy, a film that delves into IVF and a woman’s struggle to have her voice heard as a central part of the process. I loved the film’s emotional depth and would absolutely recommend it for its powerful portrayal of resilience. It is based on a true story.

Internet and TV

At the moment, I love looking at the fashion designer Iris van Herpen. Her designs captivate me because they are so deeply inspired by nature, blending organic forms with futuristic techniques. I admire how her work embodies both creativity and innovation, creating pieces that feel alive and dynamic.

Music

Music captivates me with its ability to evoke emotion and transform moments. I enjoy a wide range of genres, from the timeless beauty of classical compositions to the innovative sounds of modern artists. Billie Eilish, in particular, resonates with me for her unique style, haunting melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. Her music feels intimate yet powerful, a blend of vulnerability and boldness that I deeply admire. Music, in all its forms, remains a source of inspiration and connection for me.

Place

Mexico captivates me with its incredible art, a vibrant tapestry of culture and history that I deeply admire, though I haven’t yet experienced it in person. From the bold murals of Diego Rivera to Frida Kahlo’s intimate self-portraits, Mexican art offers a profound connection to identity, resilience, and creativity. Its rich traditions, like colourful folk art and intricate textiles, inspire me greatly. I hope to one day explore these masterpieces firsthand and immerse myself in Mexico’s artistic brilliance.