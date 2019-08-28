menu

Summer carnival set to go ahead this weekend

The annual summer carnival that had previously been cancelled due to the death of a volunteer is set to go ahead this weekend. 

laura_calleja
28 August 2019, 1:45pm
by Laura Calleja

This year’s summer carnival has been postponed to this coming weekend due to the tragic death of volunteer Jean-Paul Bonett.

Bonnett was electrocuted while he was working on a float on Thursday, days before the carnival was due to take place.

Originally, the Cultural Ministry had cancelled the event, however, in a statement on Wednesday, the ministry announced that it would be going head this weekend.

“New dates were decided upon following consultations with carnival enthusiasts,” the ministry said.

This year’s carnival will see 12 floats, including one from Gozo, as well as five dance schools, all animating activities.

The carnival will be held in Buġibba, as well as Marsascala and Birżebbuġa.

The festivities are due to start in St Paul’s Bay on Friday at 7:30 from Dawret il-Gżejjer. Saturday’s event, also starting at 7.30pm, will leave from Triq il-Maskli and move to Islet Promenade, culminating at Buġibba Square.

On Saturday, the carnival will also be held in Birżebbuġa with the parade starting at 7.30pm from the bus terminus moving along the quay of Pretty Bay.

On Sunday, it will be held in Marsascala and will include the participation of St Anna’s band. It will start at 7.30pm from Triq is-Salini to Marsaskala centre.

