Qatari dhow in Malta offers floating museum and 2022 World Cup presentation

The famous 40-metre-long dhow boat Fath Al Khair will remain moored in Malta for the next nine months before starting off its fifth voyage in June 2020.

The visit to Malta marks the end of the fourth cruise of Fath Al Khair which has visited over 11 harbours across Europe and North Africa with the aim of introducing the Qatari maritime heritage which is a significant part of the Qatari identity. This cruise, which is organized by the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara also aims to promote the FIFA 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar together with all the preparations that are taking place for this important event.

The boat arrived in Malta on 24 September to be greeted by H.E. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Katara general manager, Khalid Abel, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the State of Qatar, various Maltese dignitaries, and Anthony Chircop, mayor of Sliema.

“We believed very strongly in the Fath Al Khair project and worked hard to bring this to Malta on its final port call of its 2019 cruise itinerary. This reflects the close brotherly relationships between the peoples of Malta and Qatar and we look forward to build more on this,” Khalid Abel said. “We invite the Maltese public and tourists to visit this masterpiece of Qatar’s cultural heritage and enjoy all it has to offer.”

The dhow will be open to the public free of charge all day on the 26 September. Visitors will able to experience this floating museum of the rich Qatari marine heritage whilst also enjoying presentations about the FIFA 2022 World Cup on the huge screens on board.

The 16 Qatari sailors onboard led by captain Mohamed Yousef Al-Sada will be distributing various brochures and gifts to the public, whilst providing explanation on all the items onboard to give a better understanding on Qatar’s rich culture and identity.