[WATCH] Red Electrick releases new single featuring Destiny

Red Electrick released a brand new single featuring Malta’s powerhouse female vocalist and X-Factor Malta Season 2 Winner Destiny.

‘Mistake’ is one of the tracks featured on Red Electrick’s award-winning album ‘Tragic Optimistic’ and has been revamped to feature the distinctive and soulful vocals of Destiny.

The track which was released on Tuesday alongside the music video has Steven Levi Vella’s artistic imprint all over it. The video also features the talented dance troupe that wowed Malta on Malta’s Got Talent.

Despite live gigs not taking place, artists like Red Electrick will be keeping the music scene alive with their music until the day comes when they can get back on stage and perform to sold-out shows and crowds.

The song was written by Joe Roscoe, Peter Borg, Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur and Ivan Borg, produced and mixed by Peter Borg at local music studio Railway Studios.