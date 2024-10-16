Opera Month in Gozo brings string orchestra showcase of operatic composers

October is celebrated as Opera Month in Gozo, a time dedicated to appreciating the vibrant and stirring art form of opera.

As part of these festivities, the second edition of ‘Intermezzo for Strings’ will take place with a string orchestra under the musical direction of Pierre Louis Attard.

The concert will showcase the works of some of the most celebrated composers who have become synonymous with the operatic genre such as Puccini, Rossini, Verdi, Bizet, Offenbach, and Mozart.

Notable pieces will include Mozart’s Divertimento in D and Gioacchino Rossini’s Sonata for Strings No. 2, among others.

‘Intermezzo for Strings’ will be held on Sunday, 20th October at St Francis Church in Victoria, Gozo, 7:30pm and entrance is free. The concert is presented in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Department within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.