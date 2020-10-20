NASA picks Nokia to build moon mobile network | Calamatta Cuschieri

The Maltese market closed in the red on Monday, with the MSE total index ending the session 0.336% lower to 7,102.787 points. The best performer was MaltaPost plc, by adding 5.21% to close at 1.01, followed by 1.89% increase of GlobalCapital plc with a closing price of 0.54. The biggest fall was seen from MIDI plc, which slid 9.84% to close at 0.33, followed by 1.16 drop of Bank of Valletta and 0.67% decline of Trident Estates plc which closed 0.85 and 1.49 respectively.

European shares gave up early gains as the impetus provided by upbeat earnings reports and strong China GDP data faded going into the close of the session. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.18% to 366.81. London's FTSE 100 was lower by 0.59% at 5,884.65 and Germany's DAX fell 0.42% to 12,854.66.

Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as a continued rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases and stalled stimulus talks remained in focus. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.44% at 28,195.42, while the S&P 500 was 1.63% weaker at 3,426.92 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 1.65% softer at 11,478.88.

Nokia To Build Cell Network On Moon

Nokia will build the first cellular network on the moon as part of a NASA project intended to establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

The network will be 4G, which the company says is a more robust and reliable technology given its longer track record, though the company does say it will “pursue” space applications of 5G in the future.

Nokia says the network will provide connectivity “for any activity that astronauts need to carry out,” including using the network for transmitting biometric data, controlling lunar rovers, streaming high-definition video, and enabling voice and video communications.

The company said the network will be built in late 2022, with humans due to arrive shortly after in 2024 as part of NASA’s Project Artemis.

Texas-based Intuitive Machines will partner with Nokia to deliver the equipment to the moon on their lunar lander.





