Anchovy awarded Lovie Award for Dr Juice campaign video

Anchovy plc has made history by being Malta’s first ever winner for the prestigious Lovie Award for their work on the campaign video for Dr Juice, in the Viral Video category of this global industry award.

In it’s 10th year, The Lovie Awards recognises the elite of the European Internet community, from Europe’s top web and creative networks and content publishers, to cultural and political organisations and individual creators.

This win is not only a huge one for Anchovy plc but also a first for Malta and a representation of the world-class talent and technical success that puts Malta on the map in digital and creative services through the success of companies like ANCHOVY plc.

The campaign video created by Anchovy. in collaboration with Dr. Juice impressed the Lovie’s technical jury that includes industry luminaries such as Soundcloud Founder Eric Wahlforss, The Sunshine Company CEO and Mel Exon, Director of Facebook AI Research.