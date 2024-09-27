GO in talks to acquire 100% stake in Klikk Computers

Telecommunications company GO has announced its interest in acquiring Klikk Computers, as disclosed in a statement on the Maltese Stock Exchange.

On Friday, Klikk Finance, the company's financing arm, issued a company announcement confirming that its board of directors had been informed of GO's intention to acquire 100% of Klikk's shares.

"Further announcements will be made as necessary," the statement added.

GO also issued a statement on the stock exchange, confirming discussions with Klikk's shareholders regarding the potential acquisition.

No additional details have been provided at this stage.