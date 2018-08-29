menu

EY Malta launches EY360 – a fast track ACCA programme

The programme offers a fast route to becoming a qualified, professional accountant, as well as valuable work experience with EY, one of the Big Four firms.

paul_cocks
29 August 2018, 10:11am
by Paul Cocks
EY360 students and lecturers during the recent launch of the fast track ACCA programme
EY Malta has launched EY360 a fast-track 2 year ACCA Programme powered by Academy of Business Leaders.

The programme, named after the all-round, full on experience students can expect to have, is highly focused and offers a fast route to becoming a qualified, professional accountant, as well as gaining valuable work experience with EY, one of the Big Four firms.

The programme culminates in the student becoming ACCA qualified and secure full-time employment with EY.

Students will benefit from a structured approach that will be hosted on site at the new state of the art EY Connect Centre, as well as lectures provided by EY industry experts.

EY believes that its hands-on approach, with the dedication of the students and lecturers, will prove to be very successful.

During the EY360 launch, Abdul Goffar, ACCA’s head of Western Europe, stated “We’re delighted to be working with EY and Academy of Business Leaders on this really innovative programme.

It will offer EY students a dynamic and accelerated route through to ACCA membership, giving students the vital and much in-demand financial and strategic skills a modern-day employer such as EY needs.”

Ronald Attard, EY Malta’s Country Managing Partner, said that the key to EY360 was that the student’s goals are placed at the heart of the programme.

“We are very proud of this development programme which will provide ongoing support to help grow students’ strengths, maximise their opportunities, and have a lasting impact,” he said.

For more information on EY360 contact [email protected]

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
