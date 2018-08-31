menu

Youngsters with intellectual disability complete programme focusing on daily skills

MAPFRE-funded programme proves successful to 9 graduating students

31 August 2018, 9:27am
by David Hudson
9 participants successfully graduated from the Stepping Out Programme 2017/2018, an educational service offered by Equal Partners Foundation and sponsored by Fundacion MAPFRE.

The programme was targeted towards youngsters between the age of 14 and 20 with a form of intellectual disability, aiming to instill essential skills for them to function in higher education, in the workplace and eventually for independent or supported living. Educators also focused on teaching participants about the use of money, street behavior, orientation in different contexts, the use of computers, social media and other topics which are essential to young teenagers. Beneficiaries also participated in a live-in, in which they spent 3 days away from their home, practicing independent living skills.

Throughout the programme, regular supervision, discussion and collaboration between all parties concerned was carried out, ensuring that the adolescents would eventually apply what they learnt throughout their daily life.

Equal Partners Foundation is a parent-run, non-profit foundation supporting families with children and adults with disabilities and/or learning difficulties. The support programmes are highly individualised and delivered within the community where the individual requires support, including in homes, schools, places of work and recreation. It seeks to support people with disabilities and learning difficulties toward a more independent and meaningful life within an inclusive society.

Fundación MAPFRE is a non-profit organization created by MAPFRE with the main purpose of promoting the well-being of society both locally and overseas. Over the past 10 years, beneficiaries of Fundacion MAPFRE’s programmes across the globe reached 100 million.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
