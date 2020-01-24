APS Bank: No plans for downsizing of branch network

APS Bank has said it will not be reducing the size of its branch network, as major banks in Malta announce a downsizing of their network.

APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar said the bank was a long-standing community bank that believed in the importance of being physically present for customers.

“We have ten branches in Malta and one in Gozo, allowing us good coverage – and we would consider adding a couple more. This is a small network by any measure. Concurrently we are transforming our branches for the future needs of our customers, who will turn to their bankers increasingly for advice and counselling about their financial requirements. So our branches are looking more like modern living rooms with a range of spaces – from small private pods to larger meeting rooms,” Cassar said.

“Equally we have been intensifying our digital presence, via an upgraded internet banking platform and mobile banking. In fact we are proud to boast that the launch of our omni-channel solution ‘myAPS’ last Summer has been a huge success. ‘myAPS’ enables customers to carry out transactions seamlessly over different digital channels as well as our branches and ATMs. Our offering will be further boosted by an enhanced cards offering, ATM reach and contact channels over the coming months.”