Gamers to showcase their talents at Malta's first game development and Esports expo

Malta's first-ever expo on game development and Esports, Playcon, will be taking place during next month's Delta Summit.

The expo is being billed as an event which gamers and game developers should not miss, and will showcase Malta's talent in the gaming sector.

It will feature several initiatives, including a full-day leadership summit, and an expo for game development and Esports companies.

It will also involve events with some of the latest games being played, and the promotion of career opportunities in Malta in the sector and of locally produces games.

Speaking at the announcement of the expo on Tuesday, Digital Economy parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri underlined the fact that, after the government launched its gaming and Esports strategy in May, it and all stakeholders had been working tirelessly on the sector.

"Just three months after launching our video game development strategy, we are here for another milestone which will showcase what we have been doing in the sector," Schembri said.

"We want to future-proof our economy, and this is another niche economic sector we are focusing on," he said.

The event, which is being organised by GMR Entertainment with the support of Gaming Malta and the Digital Economy parliamentary secretariat, will be part of the Delta Summit scheduled for 3 to 6 October.