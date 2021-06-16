Addressing the needs of individuals on the autism spectrum
On a day-to-day basis we communicate with individuals who have different abilities and capabilities from us, either due to a different upbringing or background but also possibly because of conditions that may change their perspective and the way they look at the world. One such example is autism, which refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. It is estimated that over 5 million people in the European Union are on the autism spectrum.
Sadly, to this day, most of these individuals are often subject to stigma and discrimination, including unjust deprivation of health care, education, employment opportunities and equal participation in society. People with autism have different needs but everyone should be accepted and valued in our society, and this can only be achieved by respecting, protecting and fulfilling all basic rights and fundamental freedoms.
Recently, the European Commission published the New Disability Strategy, which aims to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in a barrier-free Europe and to promote social and economic equality and participation of persons with disabilities in society, free from discrimination and in full respect of their rights on equal basis with others.
Yet, the Strategy lacks a specific focus on people with autism and this may result in us losing sight of the challenges that these people face. While other conditions and specific needs were addressed clearly, this same attention and level of detail was not given to those on the autism spectrum. In certain cases, unless it is severe, we may be unaware that a person falls on the spectrum as the condition may not manifest itself in a physical manner but at the same time these individuals also have needs that we should address right away.
It is our duty to promote inclusive education and equal access to vocational training and lifelong learning opportunities. Autism may be an unfamiliar condition to those who may not be accustomed to communicating with autistic people, but with inclusive education, this unfamiliarity can be addressed and a better understanding of how to interact with one another can be achieved.
Crucially support must also be provided in the form of reasonable accommodation for individuals on the spectrum who wishes to continue studying and recognising that this step may also lead to better access to employment. At the same time, training must be provided to employers to highlight the potential of autistic workers in numerous sectors, where differences can be turned into potential and possibilities.
As MEPs and decision makers, we must also adopt binding legislation for reasonable accommodation in employment addressing the needs of autistic workers and provide protection under legal frameworks covering social security, working conditions, minimum wages and non-discrimination in institutions.
No strategy will be complete if we do not make sure that mutual recognition of the disability status between EU Member States exists which allows autistic people to enjoy their right to work abroad. The European Disability Card will be a very important instrument to help persons with disabilities to exercise their right to free movement in a barrier-free Europe and therefore it should be mandatory in all Member States.
Ultimately it depends on all of us to play our part to ensure that individuals on the autism spectrum are treated with the dignity they deserve and given all tools required to succeed. By looking at each other’s potential, rather than those aspects which make us different, we will be on our way in achieving a fairer and more equal society for all.