Hunters, accusing Birdlife of ‘handling dead birds’. Whatever next?

Yes, the federation is quite right to accuse Birdlife Malta of ‘attempting to influence the law-courts’, in a case which was scheduled to commence that same day... and which, after all, BLM had filed itself: with the specific aim of overturning what it (quite rightly) regards as a ‘flagrant breach of local and international law’