A new dawn for Europe, where democracy is reimagined | Matthias Portelli
In a world where the very essence of democracy is under siege, where the cries for unity and progress echo louder than ever, it is imperative that we not only listen but act. Our participation, or the lack thereof, in the political arena, is not a silent protest but a surrender — a relinquishment of our power to shape the destiny we share.
Now, more than ever, the weight of our vote transcends a mere act of civic duty; it becomes the cornerstone of change. In the tapestry of the European Union (EU), each ballot cast is a pledge, a vow that together, as a harmonious collective, we possess the might to surmount the hurdles no single nation can overcome alone. This is a call to arms, not to take up weapons but to wield our most potent tool: our voice. The stakes have never been higher, and our role has never been more crucial.
Our vision is clear, though we tread softly when we speak of federalism, knowing the term may unsettle some. Yet, our ambition is bold: to forge a United Federal Europe, not through coercion but through conviction, showcasing our unshakeable belief in Pan-Europeanism and a Eurofederalist progressivist vision. We are the progressivist party, committed to pioneering a path toward a renewed Europe, not just in governance but in spirit.
At the crux of our mission lies a profound transformation, a radical overhaul aimed at rejuvenating the EU from the inside out. This journey towards a federal Europe is not a quest for power, but a pursuit of unity. It is therefore a collaborative endeavour that demands the engagement of every citizen and leader across the continent (Volt is located in 30+ European states). We envisage a Europe where democracy is not just a principle but a practice, embodied in a European Constitution that enshrines the rights and powers of its people into a new, more responsive, and engaging governance model.
Understanding that a federal Europe is a vision for the future, we acknowledge the journey involves essential reforms to stabilise our politics and lay the groundwork for this ambitious goal, step by step. Building upon that framework, our ambition extends to the creation of a permanent general citizen’s assembly, ensuring that every voice is heard, every concern addressed. We advocate for a reimagined European Parliament, where governance mirrors the will of the people over the interests of member states, and decisions are made transparently, reflecting the collective will.
A vision for tomorrow – the European Democracy Act
The centrepiece of our manifesto, the European Democracy Act, lays the foundation for this new era. It is a clarion call for a more democratic, fair, and just EU, addressing the disconnect between citizens and the institutions that serve them. This Act is a commitment to transparency, participation, and accountability, ensuring that every European not only understands but influences the decisions that shape their lives.
We seek to dismantle the barriers that have long made the European Council an enigma, shrouded in secrecy and inaccessible to the very people it serves. By reimagining our electoral and parliamentary systems, we aim to create a democracy that truly reflects the will and interests of all Europeans, not just a select few. This includes initiatives to foster a robust European media landscape, capable of combating disinformation and ensuring that citizens are well-informed and engaged participants in their democracy.
But our vision goes beyond institutional reform. It seeks to empower every European citizen to take an active role in shaping the future of our union. Our ambition extends to the creation of a permanent general citizen’s assembly to foster transnational dialogue, reforming the European Citizens’ Initiative to lower barriers for policy initiation, and ensuring that every voice is heard, every concern addressed. We advocate for a reimagined European Parliament, where governance mirrors the will and interest of the people, and decisions are made transparently, reflecting the collective will.
Moreover, our policy initiatives are meticulously designed to reinforce this vision. From the creation of a European Citizens’ Assembly and the regular convening of the Conference on the Future of Europe to the reform of the European Citizens’ Initiative, and the harmonisation of voting systems, each proposal is a step towards a more participative, inclusive, and transparent Europe. Our dedication to gender equality, minority representation, and the protection of fundamental European values, including sustainability, remains steadfast.
Furthermore, our dedication to strengthening European regions, reforming European political parties, and enshrining voting rights for all residents underscores our belief in a Europe that transcends national boundaries, a Europe where every citizen, irrespective of origin, has a voice.
As we march towards this horizon, our actions in the European Parliament will be guided by an unwavering commitment to these principles. The enactment of the European Democracy Act, along with an additional nine acts found in our EP24 manifesto, which will serve as the bedrock of our efforts, embodying our dedication to a Europe that is democratic, transparent, and resilient against the forces of division and discord.
Merely, a call to action
In conclusion, the journey towards a renewed Europe is not just a political campaign; it is a civic duty, a moral imperative for all who believe in the promise of unity and progress. Our manifesto is more than a document; it is a declaration of our collective ambition, a blueprint for a Europe reborn.
Let us not take our role for granted, for in our hands lies the power to sculpt a future defined by harmony, justice, and prosperity. Together, as a united front, we can turn the tide, ensuring that the European project remains a beacon of hope for generations to come. The time to act is now; the future of Europe is in our vote.
P.S.
I would like to highlight that this piece of our manifesto, diligently crafted alongside my colleagues - is a message by all of us at Volt Malta and Volt Europa – is a glimpse into the future we aim to build together. It is a testament to our vision for a transformed Europe. But beyond sharing our aspirations, this article seeks to send a message about the diverse and very viable alternatives available in Malta, encouraging you to explore and potentially embrace the new politics.
Your engagement and support can make a tangible difference. As we unveil parts of our manifesto, we hope it not only showcases our vision but also broadens the local perspective on the potential for meaningful change within our reach. After all, this dialogue is about more than our aspirations; it is an invitation for you to engage with and contribute to the diverse tapestry of ideas that can redefine our future. How might you say? By voting (for what best represents you). Your vote is not just a choice; it is a declaration of the future you wish to see for Europe. Together, let us shape a new dawn.