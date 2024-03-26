Safeguarding Hondoq Bay for future generations
Our decision to declare Hondoq Bay a special area of conservation reaffirms our shared commitment to protecting our environmental heritage.
This week, the Environment and Resources Authority announced that it added Hondoq Bay and another four locations, three in Gozo and Xrobb l-Għaġin in Malta, to the long list of protected natural sites, to conserve them and enrich their biodiversity for future generations. The other three sites include Il-Qortin ta’ Isopu, an expansive area in Nadur, and two islets, Il-Hnejja, close to Hondoq Bay, and Il-Gebla tal-Fessej, off Mgarr ix-Xini Bay. The five sites add up to some 850,000 square metres of new protected land, more than the size of Valletta or the equivalent of 120 football fields.
By designating Hondoq Bay and its surrounding countryside as a special area of conservation, we are giving this picturesque area one of the highest levels of protection afforded by environmental legislation. It recognises its ecological importance, with important habitats and a rich biodiversity, including many protected species, such as carob trees and mature olive trees.
Through this elevated level of protection, any activity at Hondoq will be subject to a rigorous environmental screening process. If these assessments identify adverse impacts, the activity will not be permitted unless adequate measures to eliminate such consequences are taken.
Hondoq’s protection will also ensure that our communities can continue to enjoy this picturesque seaside area in a sustainable way. The management of Hondoq Bay already adheres to high levels of environment protection. In fact, it is one of the beaches that has been awarded the Blue Flag eco-label.
ERA defines site-specific conservation and environmental management plans for all special areas of conservation. These objectives are based on scientific considerations and consultations with stakeholders and the community. At Hondoq Bay, this plan may include several measures, such as the planting of native species and habitat restoration. Through a similar plan for Comino, in recent years ERA and Ambjent Malta planted more than 18,000 indigenous trees and other plants while reintroducing rare natural habitats that had been lost over the years due to human activity.
More than 92 square kilometres of land in Malta and Gozo are protected by different environmental regulations. These sites cover almost 30% of the Maltese islands. Similarly, more than a third of Maltese territorial waters are also listed as marine protected areas, with specific management plans to conserve their biodiversity.
The declaration of Hondoq Bay as a special area of conservation will also reinforce the ongoing Planning Authority process to update the local plan for this area and remove the provisions for tourism and maritime developments introduced by a Nationalist government in 2006, which opened up this site for large-scale construction projects, such as yacht marinas.
Labour has always firmly insisted that Hondoq Bay should have never been earmarked for such developments. The tenacity and dedication of many Qala residents, environmental NGOs and other objectors, led by Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg, have finally defeated several attempts to destroy the natural beauty of this bay and its surrounding areas.
By amending the local plan and listing Hondoq ir-Rummien as one of Gozo’s special areas of conservation, the government is guaranteeing that the efforts of many people to save this area will not be short-lived. Through these legal frameworks and positive environmental protection measures, the protection of Hondoq will be sustained and secured.
We are once again demonstrating the government’s commitment to the protection of our natural environment. This week’s declaration of five new protected sites is one of many environmental actions for a greener Malta, which is in line with our long-term environmental plans and sustainable development goals. Other areas, such as Il-Qlejgha Valley (Chadwick Lakes) and Il-Fiddien Valley, were also added to the list of protected sites in recent years. Moreover, in 2022 we declared Qawra Point a new nature reserve, to protect the biodiversity of this coastal site.
Last month we launched a new collaboration between Project Green and the Lands Authority, to identify 20,000 square metres of developable land for environmental projects, introducing new open spaces in our localities instead of apartment blocks and other building developments. The first four of these sites have already been identified in Luqa, Kirkop, Lija and St Julian’s.
Malta’s natural environment is a vital source of wellbeing and sustainability for our communities. Areas like Hondoq Bay are not just sites of significant ecological importance. They are also the places where families meet for leisure and relaxation, where we create collective memories that define our generations. We will continue working hard to make sure that our natural heritage continues to be a special place for many communities, for many years to come.