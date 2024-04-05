The geological factor
I am no geologist myself, but analysing certain findings emerging from the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry report, coupled with some related, suspicious, almost sinister, circumstances that indicate why and how the importance of the role of geologists within the building and construction industry has been minimised, if not outright left by the wayside, by government departments, agencies, authorities and entities responsible for the regulation of the industry, makes one wonder.
That public inquiry report flagged the indispensable role of the geologist in the construction industry. It recommended that every rock excavation be preceded by a report by a geologist who is asked to assess ground conditions. Such a recommendation implies that the state must now recognise the profession of the geologist so that only warranted geologists will be allowed to make such reports and fill in the description of ground conditions in the Method Statement, which presently is done by other professionals who may not understand or misinterpret the site geology.
It is pertinent, at this stage, to recall how, way back in November of last year, geologist Peter Gatt raised suspicions that Malta’s geological map had been tampered with. He alleged that the area surrounding the home of Miriam Pace, which collapsed in 2020, was marked as being middle globiġerina in 1993. But, in the updated 2022 map, the same area became lower globiġerina.
Geologically, there is a significant difference between Lower Globiġerina and Middle Globiġerina Limestone, a friable rock with a case history of several areas collapsing during rock excavation.
Is this sufficient proof that indicates some kind of official tampering with evidence? Was the 2022 change to the geological map of Malta, and in particular to the area where Miriam Pace’s home collapsed, done to cover the gross negligence in carrying out a due diligence and impact assessment before initiating demolition and building works close to her home? Was this an orchestrated manoeuvre to exculpate all those involved in that fatal tragedy?
Indeed, the inquiry revealed that the geological map of Malta, produced by the Continental Shelf Department within the Ministry of Finance, was inaccurate. Not only that, but despite the law requiring that the geological map be consulted ahead of rock excavation, it seems that such a requirement was hardly, if ever, met.
Even more serious, and something that continues to raise more inexplicable and suspicious issues and ulterior motives, is the fact that notwithstanding the Chamber of Geologists identifying serious omissions and tampering with our national geological map, especially since its 2022 ‘update’, the Director General at the Continental Shelf Department continues to challenge the professional advice given by the Chamber of Geologists and refuses to make the necessary corrections, effectively undermining public safety, which can cost lives.
What is it that the government and other authorities responsible for the regulation and monitoring of the building and construction industry keep on ignoring valuable and vital geological advice such as the call for the setting up of a national geological service that would update Malta’s geological map, advise the public on geological hazards and assess Malta’s natural resources?
Geology is of fundamental importance in construction since construction operations take place either on or in the ground. Open excavation involves the removal of material from the surface within certain specified limits. The method of excavation depends on the ground conditions. Rock, especially strong rock, is removed by drilling and blasting.
Geologists are also vital to the planning of large-scale infrastructure; studying the subsurface sediments and the rock type of an area is necessary for planning projects such as tunnels, motorways, offshore energy devices and flyovers. A good understanding of the geology of an area can help prevent any disasters or long-term problems with a structure. This can be done by avoiding bad ground or engineering a project to suit the type of area it is to be built on. An example of this would be looking at possible cavities that may form in a limestone area due to weathering and taking these factors into account when engineering the project.
In light of all this, one cannot understand the government’s stand on refusing geologists as professionals. Malta is the only country in Europe where geology and geologists are not recognised as a profession, in any shape or form. In Italy, for example, geologists are not only recognised, but they are also given a state warrant to be able to practise their profession. It’s the same in Greece, Spain and other countries as well. Indeed, in Switzerland, geologists are recognised as stakeholders in the construction industry.
Even the Malta Developmen Association believes that geologists should be industry stakeholders. In fact, the Chamber of Geologists issued a joint position paper with the MDA that emphasised the importance of recognising the profession of the geologist.
It is imperative that the government, at all levels, be encouraged to incorporate licensed geologists or geological engineers in the infrastructure design and planning process. Geoscientists’ involvement with planning and design will raise awareness and consideration of geologic conditions that will both affect the integrity of the constructed public works and how the construction design may affect or alter the natural environment.
Furthermore, legislative bodies and government agencies should be encouraged to include geoscientists in the public policy process.
Mapping geology and geomorphology to produce engineering geological maps is fundamental to any construction industry. All work performed by civil engineers involves the earth and its features. Geology, therefore, should provide systematic knowledge of construction materials, their occurrence, composition, durability and other properties.
We cannot afford to continue learning geology only the morning after another fatal building collapse or after the findings of some other public inquiry.