I can’t go on – there is no ray of light | Humanists Malta
When someone is told they have no hope of recovery, that they are losing the life they knew and enjoyed, their physical suffering is worsened by the emotional adjustment they must make
When someone is told they have no hope of recovery, that they are losing the life they knew and enjoyed, their physical suffering is worsened by the emotional adjustment they must make – sometimes not helped by some who, however well-meaning, prefer to hold on to false hope rather than come to terms with what they are facing.
Public and political opinion is shifting in Malta; it is increasingly acknowledged that assisted dying must be addressed. In November 2022 Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government will take a decision on the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia by 2027, the end of the current legislature. In March 2024 Health Minister Joe Etienne Abela said he supports ‘doctor-assisted dying’ for the terminally ill, in extreme pain, where palliative care is unsuccessful.
In the same month, bioethics expert Professor Pierre Mallia, who has consistently spoken against euthanasia - saying that support, palliative care, and advanced care planning should replace any need for assisted dying - acknowledged that “there are situations where, notwithstanding everything, people would want to end their lives”. He also said that “the question of euthanasia is an important one which ought to be faced in a suitable time, but first we ought to eliminate the 80% or more that do not need euthanasia, whose situation can be tackled with proper, medical, palliative and community care” – leaving an apparent 20% whose situation cannot be tackled by such care.
We are aware that in this debate our position will not be welcomed by those with strong religious beliefs who might have a different view on assisted dying, which we respect. Our point is that, even in a country with a constitutional commitment to the Roman Catholic church, not everyone, whether or not nominally Catholic, shares such convictions. Patients with different worldviews - who believe their lives are their own, not belonging to any higher power - should not be bound by the opinions of others.
But, of course, we also respect the religious views of healthcare professionals, and would never support the imposition of duties on them which go against their beliefs. While we do not agree that a doctor should make moral judgements on behalf of a patient, it must be acknowledged that medical professionals have their own human rights. There must be clear legislative provisions allowing such professionals conscientious objection to direct involvement in assisted dying – as there is, as far as we are aware, in all the current legal structures.
This article is the third in a series on assisted dying. We use the term ‘assisted dying’ rather than ‘euthanasia’, to cover only voluntary active euthanasia and assisted suicide - actions at the request of the patient.
Our hope is to raise awareness that assisted dying is an option that you or your loved ones might one day need to consider. Although many are adamant they would not want the choice for themselves, others do want a free choice, leading to death with dignity, which is denied them by current Maltese law. There are many issues to discuss, which we will address in our articles. Our overall aim is to call for understanding and tolerance, and a carefully monitored regime which respects individual wishes, while protecting all involved.