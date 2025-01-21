Momentum: time to act and move forward | Mark Camilleri Gambin
Momentum signifies action, the conscious choice to engage, to participate, and to shape the destiny of our nation, rather than passively accepting the status quo. At the heart of Momentum are a set of core principles, deeply rooted in our belief in a just, sustainable, and equitable society.
As general secretary of Momentum, I am thrilled to introduce our party to the Maltese public. We are a new political force born from a growing momentum of people who believe that Malta deserves better. We are not just a political party; we embody the widespread desire for positive change.
The name Momentum itself carries profound significance. It reflects the force of a growing movement of people who are choosing to support our cause. It symbolises the energy, the drive, and the unstoppable forward motion that will propel Malta towards a brighter future.
At the heart of Momentum are a set of core principles, deeply rooted in our belief in a just, sustainable, and equitable society:
- Good governance: Transparency, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption are non-negotiable. We will strive to rebuild trust in our institutions and ensure that public servants act with integrity and in the best interests of the Maltese people. We will implement robust anti-corruption measures, promote open government, and empower residents to participate meaningfully in the decision-making process.
- Environmental sustainability: The future of our islands depends on a sustainable approach to development. We are committed to protecting our environment, promoting renewable energy, and ensuring a healthy and vibrant natural world for generations to come. We will prioritise sustainable tourism, invest in green infrastructure, and combat climate change with urgency and determination.
- A just economy: Economic prosperity must be in everyone’s reach, not just a privileged few. We will work towards an economy built on a level playing field for all. A just economy ensures that workers are respected and fairly compensated, and that no one is left behind.
- Human wellbeing: We believe in a society that prioritises the wellbeing of its residents. We will strive to improve access to quality healthcare, promote mental health awareness, and foster strong and supportive communities. We will prioritise preventative healthcare, invest in early childhood education, and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and happy life.
- Cultural preservation: Malta boasts a rich and diverse cultural heritage. We will work to preserve our historical landmarks, support our artists and cultural institutions, and ensure that our unique identity flourishes. We will invest in cultural education, promote our cultural events, and ensure that our heritage is passed onto future generations.
- Education and youth: Investing in our youth is an investment in our future. We will prioritise access to quality education, empower young people to become active citizens, and create a society where their voices are heard. We will invest in vocational training, support entrepreneurship, and ensure that young people have the opportunities they need to thrive.
- Vulnerable groups: We will ensure that the most vulnerable members of our society receive the support they need. We will fight for social justice and create a more equitable and compassionate Malta. We will address issues such as poverty, homelessness, and social exclusion, and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live with dignity and respect. We champion a society where every individual, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.
- Animal Welfare: We believe that all sentient beings deserve our respect and compassion. We will advocate for stronger animal welfare laws and work to create a society where all living beings are treated with kindness and respect. We will combat animal cruelty and ensure the humane treatment of animals.
Momentum is about values
Momentum is not just about policies; it's about values. We believe in honest, knowledgeable, and courageous leadership. We strive for consistency, efficiency, and a collaborative spirit in all our endeavours. We are committed to open and honest communication, to actively listening to the concerns of our constituents, and to always act in the best interests of the Maltese people.
We understand that the challenges facing our country are complex. But we also believe that by working together, we can overcome such challenges and help build a brighter future for Malta.
We are committed to fostering a culture of dialogue and cooperation, working with other like-minded parties and individuals to achieve our shared goals.
Momentum is a new dawn for Maltese politics. We invite you to join us on this journey of hope and change. Whether you've never been involved in politics before or you're disillusioned with the current system, Momentum offers a fresh perspective and a chance to be part of something truly meaningful.
We welcome your ideas, your energy, and your passion. Join us as a member, volunteer your time, or simply spread the word about our vision for a better Malta. Together, let us harness the momentum of our collective will to build a better Malta for all.
You can find information on how to get involved on our website partitmomentum.org.