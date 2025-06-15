Real hope | Ray Bezzina
I hope that Roberta’s public declaration can now remove the overwhelming shadow that she has cast over the PN. The new party leader should be unshackled in the manner they direct the party towards the next general election
Ray Bezzina was an advisor to outgoing PN leader Bernard Grech
I am writing this after reading the Facebook post by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, announcing that she will not seek the Nationalist Party leadership in the upcoming contest. It was a clear and unequivocal statement… but late.
Late enough to trigger the resignation of Bernard Grech earlier this week. Over the past few years, I have witnessed Bernard Grech having to deal with the looming shadow of Roberta Metsola and the false hope she conveyed. In the process, Grech’s trust ratings suffered because, inevitably, his actions were all being measured and compared to the parallel reality which was being built and promoted. It was a lost battle and even though it was evident to everyone, there was no effort for it to be stopped or controlled.
We have an electorate which listens, discerns and understands. A demanding electorate, which last June strongly elected a candidate who ran a campaign against a backdrop of ‘Hope’.
We have a demanding electorate, who enthusiastically listened to a speech at the PN Independence day celebrations in 2023 wherein the ‘vision of excellence for the country’ was laid out (The Times, 21st September 2023).
I was in the room when Bernard asked Roberta to contest the next election as a PN candidate and no reply was forthcoming
A demanding electorate, who closely followed the ‘advice to the PN to regain its lost momentum’ (Lovin Malta podcast, 3rd May 2025).
A demanding electorate, who followed endless other declarations and interviews which instilled hope. We have an electorate that expected ‘hope’ to be translated into real action and give the PN new momentum to succeed, now that the opportunity arose.
I must say that Roberta Metsola’s announcement on Saturday comes as no surprise to me. I was in the room when Bernard asked Roberta to contest the next election as a PN candidate and no reply was forthcoming.
I personally repeatedly engaged with one of her closest aides to inform them that Bernard was ready to do the ultimate sacrifice since it was evident that momentum had been built around Roberta’s prospective candidacy and that she could be in a better position to lead the PN forward at this juncture. But even here, amibiguity reigned supreme and no clear reply was forthcoming.
I hope that Roberta’s public declaration can now remove the overwhelming shadow that she has cast over the PN. The new party leader should be unshackled in the manner they direct the party towards the next general election. The PN now needs a strong leader to help it navigate the next phase. Talk of interim leadership will only send one message; the PN has already threw in the towel for the next election.
Backroom deals and manoeuvres will only result in chaos and disruption. The next leader needs to build on the strong foundations the PN has and must have a strong mandate from party members to implement their agenda. Only that will bring about the real hope the party needs.
I hope that Roberta’s message will now clear the way for contenders to come forward. It was surreal that four days after Bernard’s announcement no one had yet announced their intention to contest the post of PN leader. That in itself goes to show what atmosphere was created by the lingering shadow.
To AnneMarie, Neil and Maria thank you. You were Bernard’s strength throughout his tenure. Your bond was a source of inspiration. The PN’s and the country’s loss is your gain and you can now go back to enjoy the lost time together. There was not one single day where Bernard failed to mention you, worry about you, praise you, be proud of you.
To Bernard. It was the honour of my life to serve you. I was lucky that I spent my time in politics working for people like George Pullicino and Lawrence Gonzi, who treated politics as a tool to foster the common good.
When you first called me to help you, I barely knew you. In the process I saw you handle problems graciously and always putting the country and party before yourself. I saw you inherit a divided party and bringing back normality. I saw you suffer immensely when tragedy hit and whenever you saw someone around you enduring a personal hardship. You faced politics with a human approach before anything else. Even though I was your biggest critic, through all this I’ve learnt a lot and for that I will always be thankful. You can walk with head held high for always being true to yourself even in the face of adversity.
You honoured the role of PN leader and history will treat you kindly.
