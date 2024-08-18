menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
€40,000 donation secures right to carry Mġarr's Santa Marija statue
National
Government mulling legal changes that would allow accused to contest extradition
National
Civil servant Lorenzo Vella, who headed Commission delegation to Malta, passes away at 43
Interview
[WATCH] Joey Reno Vella: ‘Malta’s harm-reduction approach to cannabis is working’
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
Bolt blasts 'price retaliation' claims, blames 19% driver drop on government work permit rejections
Business News
MIA outperforms Mediterranean airports with record 4.1 million passengers
Property
Maltese families’ savings, skills, contacts key to property acquisition as prices soar
Business News
MIA dismisses allegations of irregularities in Thursday’s trading of shares
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Other Sports
Maltese students shine at Linguistics Olympiad in Brazil
Football
Football clubs’ €11 million budgets not enough to clinch European glory
Olympics
The Olympics: From breakdance to Nauru, a curious journey
Olympics
'A gratuitous insult to the Eucharist' - Archbishop slams Olympics ceremony's 'Last Supper' parody
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Film
French film icon Alain Delon passes away
Books
Book for CPR training in school unveiled
Architecture
[WATCH] Malta railway enthusiast recreates 3D digital model of Ħamrun station
Art
Heritage Malta opens call for 2026 Biennale artistic director
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 18 August 2024
Editorial
Femicide, a macho culture and the need for a changed mind set
Blogs
Menopause in the workplace: Breaking the silence | Daniela Magro
Blogs
Diary of a volunteer: On the front line of war
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 18 August 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
18 August 2024, 9:11am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.