menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Michael Piccinino to step down as PN secretary general, plans to contest general election
Court & Police
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after Mosta hit and run
Interview
[WATCH] Alex Sciberras: ‘Labour must face the difficult questions’
National
Electoral Commission concerned over impact of Identità scandal on electoral register
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Tech & Gaming
Why cutting down screen time feels impossible—and how to change that
Tech & Gaming
The future of Zimpler in the upcoming new casino market in Finland
Tech & Gaming
Taking a deeper look at Malta’s leading sectors
Business News
Bolt blasts 'price retaliation' claims, blames 19% driver drop on government work permit rejections
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Sportsbetting
The future of sports betting promotions: emerging trends and what to expect
Football
Former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson dies aged 76
Other Sports
Maltese students shine at Linguistics Olympiad in Brazil
Football
Football clubs’ €11 million budgets not enough to clinch European glory
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Books
How a deaf poet became an investigator of missing sound
Art
Artists Stef Galea, Rebecca Bonaci, and Jade Zammit at ‘For The Love of Art’ exibition
Books
Malta Book Festival 2024 packed with activities for all ages and book lovers
Cultural Diary
Rare illustrations depict brutal aftermath of 1749 Slaves’ Conspiracy
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 01 September 2024
Editorial
The health system needs fixing
Blogs
Diary of a volunteer: On the front line of war
Blogs
Sludge factories: GenAI and the mass production of misinformation
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 01 September 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
1 September 2024, 7:00am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.