Clarification: Multiple distribution points for cannabis associations
The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis insists the rules permitting multiple distribution points for single associations cannot be compared to chain-stores in a commercial set up
Reference is made to the article entitled Cannabis Greenhouses And ‘Chain-store’ Clubs Permitted Under New Rules.
The wording 'chain-store' clubs is misleading and an incorrect interpretation of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis's (ARUC) statement that multiple distribution points shall be permitted.
The Authority would like to clarify that its guidelines and regulations are aimed to enforce the legislation - that an association may have up to 500 members provided that no individual may participate in more than one association. This means that no individual may set up more than one association. Associations must carry out the entire process from seed to distribution for its members only. The term 'chain-store' implies the setting-up of a commercialisation model which does not reflect the true spirit of the law being implemented by the Authority.
As stated in its previous reply, the Authority will permit a number of distribution sites but not an increase in members allowed. This concession will therefore further the Authority’s aim of promoting harm reduction.
This concept will also mean that there shall be no loitering around the associations’ premises. A single site catering for 500 members could potentially give rise to loitering due to increased footfall.
The Authority therefore believes that a non-profit association of 500 members in which all members have an equal say in the running of the association would not be akin to a chain-store of clubs in a business setup, even if such an association were to have multiple distribution sites.
In other words the aim is to promote safer access to tested cannabis to adult users other than the irregular market.
Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis
Marsa