Anarchy, chaos and mayhem. Is this the Malta we want?
Corruption, as any cynical world-weary Maltese person will tell you, is unfortunately so ingrained and endemic that most people just shrug it off: ‘U iva, mhux kollha l-istess?’ (They [politicians] are all the same)
When politicians start grasping around for the issues which will hit home and make voters sit up and take notice before casting their vote, I always find that they miss what is sitting right under their nose.
They always tend to go for lofty, sometimes abstract (although very valid) themes which most people do not bat an eyelid about. Corruption? How many have tried to get elected on that alone? Have we already forgotten how Alfred Sant made it his platform and, although he eventually became PM, his own people turned against him when they realised, belatedly, that when he spoke out against corruption, he meant them too.
Ha! The joke was on you fellas, because Sant was not kidding. He refused to dole out government jobs to loyal canvassers and they were livid.
On the other hand, I always find it amusing when blinkered, very diehard and hypocritical PN supporters start acting all righteous and indignant about corruption and nepotism when what they are really upset about is that it is not “their” government in power, so they are not getting a slice of the pie. Damn it, that should be ME up there getting a cushy position of trust at a mouthwatering 75k a year! It’s a classic example of “it’s only corruption if the other side does it”.
And how do I know that our national perception of corruption is so lax and selective? Because I see it happen every day, not only in politics, but even in organisations which nonchalantly and brazenly hand out jobs to relatives without any call for applications, and tell you with a straight face that they do not see any conflict of interest. Are we then surprised when Ministers stuff their ministry and departments with their whole extended family?
So, if it is not issues like corruption, what will grab voters’ attention, rousing them from their apathy and sense of helplessness which leads to that oft-repeated phrase, ‘this country will never change’?
Let’s take the incumbents, who seem so self-assured that they have no Opposition that they are not even trying to win the next election by addressing what is really bothering the populace. But they would be fools to think they can continue to rely on their usual supporters to close their eyes and vote blindly out of (misguided) loyalty. Many are so exasperated and disgusted by the sorry, shabby state of the country that they simply won’t vote.
Frankly, if Prime Minister Robert Abela really wants to make an impact he should stop cutting ribbons, flashing his broad smile to inaugurate breakwaters and aviation hangars in those never-ending photo ops; instead why doesn’t he pop over to trouble hot spots like Paceville, St George’s Bay and St Julian’s in the wee hours between Saturday and Sunday to see the jungle out there. If he is relying simply on news stories like the rest of us, then it’s about time he gets out of his official car and takes a look for himself.
Maybe, if he goes on a walkabout perhaps he will understand why there is such a simmering anger among residents who have to endure the mayhem, leading to a parliamentary petition which is now being circulated by Arnold Cassola to be sent to our MPs.
The petition reads:
“We, the undersigned residents and concerned citizens, call upon the Parliament of Malta to urgently address the ongoing disruption and deterioration in quality of life in residential areas caused by unregulated short-term rental activity, waste mismanagement, and public nuisance, especially during late-night hours.
“In localities such as Swieqi, St Julian’s, Sliema, Buġibba, Qawra, and Valletta, and increasingly across all tourist-heavy areas of Malta, residents are being forced to endure:
- Frequent midnight and early-morning noise disturbances,
- Improper disposal of rubbish, especially on non-collection days,
- Lack of enforcement against certain short-let operators and visitors disregarding community standards.”
Speaking of which, one trusts that the technical issues on the petition website have been fixed, as this is the only recourse for the public to make their voice heard.
But it’s not just rowdy short let tenants which are making Malta unbearable during the summer months. It’s the general anarchy and chaos which seem to reign because (you guessed it) there is a sheer lack of enforcement. Tourists wandering around wearing tangas and scanty bikinis, others climbing monuments and vandalising cars, drunk disorderly behaviour which culminates in urinating and vomiting on people’s doorsteps and… the latest trend, having sex completely naked in balconies on full public display to passersby. The message which is probably being beamed around Europe is “come to Malta, anything goes.”
As if to reinforce this impression that the situation is completely out of control, we get the announcement that Italian police officers will be joining local ones in tourist hot spots.
“Eight officers from the Polizia di Stato will be deployed in two rotations: the first group of four from 21 July to 3 August, and the second from 4 August to 17 August. These officers, who will wear their official uniforms, will not be armed and will not hold executive powers. Instead, they will operate alongside their Maltese counterparts, conducting preventive patrols and assisting with public order duties. They will also support Italian nationals present in these areas.
The primary objective of these patrols is to enhance collaboration between the two police forces, with a strong focus on security and crime prevention—particularly in tourist hotspots. Patrols will mainly be concentrated in Valletta and St Julian’s, where officers will assist District Police Stations and Community Police officers. Their responsibilities will also include facilitating communication with Italian diplomatic and consular representatives and engaging with local stakeholders.”
While on the one hand anything which brings about much needed law and order is commendable, the optics don’t look good. I can’t think of any other country which needs to import foreign police officers to maintain the public peace. Rather than promoting Malta as the next Magaluf which is infamous for its wild parties and drunken debauchery, we need to get a grip and stop making money more important than our quality of life.
This is a small island state which clearly does not have the manpower to police the quantity of tourists arriving here, so if we cannot handle it with outside help, than we need to be realistic and focus on quality rather than just numbers.
There needs to be a clean sweep and the message from the PM needs to be: ‘These are the rules, obey them or else you are out, whether you are a tourist or not.’