War, fragility and frugality: The case for a resilient Malta
Energy prices, shipping routes, tourism flows and financial markets are all transmission channels through which geopolitical shocks quickly reach our shores
War has a way of reminding nations of something they often forget in times of prosperity—resilience is not built when a crisis arrives. It is built long before.
The latest escalation involving Iran is a powerful reminder of how fragile the global system can be. In recent days markets have reacted nervously as tensions in the Middle East intensified. Oil prices have already surged amid fears that shipping routes could be disrupted, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical arteries of the global energy system through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes. Analysts warn that any prolonged disruption could drive prices significantly higher and trigger a new wave of inflation across global economies.
The International Monetary Fund has already cautioned that the economic consequences of the conflict will depend largely on its duration and the damage inflicted on energy infrastructure. Rising energy costs, disruptions to trade and volatility in financial markets are already emerging risks.
For Europe and small open economies like Malta, the implications are obvious. We are deeply connected to the global system that wars disrupt. Energy prices, shipping routes, tourism flows and financial markets are all transmission channels through which geopolitical shocks quickly reach our shores.
This is precisely why resilience has become one of the most important strategic concepts for countries today.
Fragility travels faster than missiles
The nature of risk itself has changed. In the 20th century national security was defined largely by military strength and territorial defence. Today the vulnerabilities that can destabilise a country are far broader. Energy dependence, cyber threats, supply chain disruptions, financial contagion and technological warfare have become central risks. In a hyperconnected world, fragility can travel faster than missiles.
Recent conflicts have demonstrated this clearly. Energy infrastructure, financial systems and communication networks are often the first targets. Disrupting them can paralyse economies without the need for conventional warfare. The battlefield has expanded into the systems that sustain modern societies.
For small states, this reality demands a different mindset. Security is about economic resilience, fiscal sustainability, energy independence and institutional strength. Malta has understood this lesson before. Throughout its history, the island has repeatedly shown an extraordinary ability to adapt in the face of external shocks.
The pandemic disrupted tourism and supply chains. The war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented energy shock across Europe. Yet the Maltese economy remained remarkably stable, supported by strong growth, a dynamic services sector and targeted policy interventions.
One of the most visible examples of this resilience has been the government’s decision to shield households and businesses from volatile energy markets through subsidies that stabilised electricity and fuel prices. While many European countries experienced dramatic spikes in energy costs, Maltese prices remained largely stable. This policy has clearly helped cushion households and businesses. But it also comes with a fiscal cost.
In times of geopolitical tension, this trade-off becomes even more visible. If energy prices were to spike again because of instability in the Middle East, the fiscal burden of shielding the economy could rise once more. The IMF and other institutions have therefore repeatedly highlighted the importance of gradually reforming such subsidies over time and redirecting resources toward investment and productivity.
This is where strategic foresight becomes critical.
A vision seeking resilience
The purpose of long-term planning is precisely to prepare a country for uncertain futures. Vision 2050, launched this week, arrives at a moment when the global environment is becoming more unpredictable. Wars, technological disruptions and climate pressures are reshaping the landscape in which small states must operate.
For Malta, the goal of such a vision cannot simply be about economic expansion. It must also be about resilience.
Resilience means reducing vulnerabilities before they become crises. It means diversifying energy sources and accelerating the transition toward cleaner, more stable systems. It means strengthening fiscal buffers so that the country has the capacity to respond when shocks arrive. It means investing in education, innovation and productivity so that the economy can adapt quickly when global conditions change.
But resilience also requires something more subtle and often overlooked. Frugality.
Frugality is not austerity. It is a discipline of prioritisation. It means recognising that resources are finite and that long-term stability requires careful stewardship. In an age of geopolitical volatility, fiscal space becomes a strategic asset.
Countries that enter crises with strong public finances, diversified energy systems and robust institutions are able to absorb shocks far more effectively than those that do not.
In this sense, frugality becomes a form of national resilience.
For Malta, this principle is particularly important. As a small island economy dependent on global trade and energy imports, external shocks will always be part of our reality. We cannot control global conflicts or energy markets. But we can control how prepared we are when they occur.
That preparation involves making strategic investments today while maintaining the fiscal discipline that preserves flexibility tomorrow.
The emerging geopolitical landscape suggests that such preparation is no longer optional. The conflict involving Iran is only the latest reminder that global stability cannot be taken for granted. Energy routes, financial markets and supply chains are increasingly exposed to geopolitical tensions.
In such a world, resilience becomes a competitive advantage.
Malta’s strength has always been its ability to adapt. The island has repeatedly transformed its economic model to respond to changing global conditions. From maritime trade to financial services to digital innovation, Malta has demonstrated that agility can compensate for size.
The challenge now is to embed that adaptability within a long-term framework that prioritises stability, sustainability and resilience.
Vision 2050 provides an opportunity to do precisely that. It is not merely a plan for growth. It is a framework for ensuring that Malta remains robust in a world where shocks may become more frequent and more complex.
Wars, crises and geopolitical tensions will come and go. History has shown that they always do. What matters is how prepared a nation is when they arrive.
Resilience, after all, is not measured in times of calm. It is measured when the storm arrives.