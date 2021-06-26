Noise and light pollution on beaches keeps nestling turtles away

Malta seems to have missed a summer for turtle nestling, due to light and noise pollution and even pyrotechnic displays over bays such as Golden Sands.

Nature Trust have appealed to all beach users at night to enjoy the beach responsibly, calling out “small irresponsible groups” who flood the beaches with noise and light pollution.

“Apart from prohibiting other people to enjoy the beach they are also contributing to conditions that may scare marine turtles to again visit our beaches to nest. While various countries in the Mediterranean have been witnessing another good year for turtle nesting, like Sicily which already have recorded ten nests this year, Malta seems to be lacking behind with none so far.”

Nature Trust Malta urged the relevant enforcement authorities to be proactive and patrol beaches for any illegalities. “Law enforcement is a chronic problem in our Islands and at times action is taken only after reports rather than as a prevention exercise,” Nature Trust said.

“Nature Trust Malta is not against people enjoying themselves. In the past we have seen turtles coming up to nest on beaches where people were barbecuing in quiet and enjoying their time. The extra activity of turtle nesting contributed also to a more memorable experience.”

Nature Trust said many countries were trying to make economic benefits through tourism with turtle nesting sites too. “NTM can confirm that in the past we have had many tourists who came to Malta also to give a few days of Volunteering with turtle nests. This is very common in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and even Italy. Protecting the environment has an economic value too.”