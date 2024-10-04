Climate crisis leads to decimation of Maltese Bidni olive, say growers

Climate change has brought about a decline in fruit production across the Mediterranean countries, particularly in Malta where the olive harvest, including the Bidni variety, was severely affected.

“Climate change is clearly emerging as the primary factor behind the reduction in agricultural products, with its effects becoming increasingly evident in olive cultivation,” said Immanuel Grima of Breeds of Origin Conservancy, an NGO dedicated to the preservation of Maltese animal breeds and floral varieties.

Harvest statistics from one same producer indicate a 69% decrease in 2024 compared to 2023, a 74% decrease from 2022, and a 45% decrease from 2021. “This substantial drop in production highlights the urgent need to address agricultural challenges resulting from climate change.”

“One of the main reasons for this year’s significant drop in the harvest was the persistent heat throughout the year. The heat prevented olive trees from going into the dormancy phase, which is critical for their health and productivity,” Grima said. “Without this resting period, the trees didn’t recover adequately and could not develop fruit properly.”

Strong winds and storms at the end of April also wreaked havoc on olive trees, whose delicate flowers fell prematurely while starting to bloom, greatly reducing the chances for pollination, which eventually leads to fruit. “This, along with a lack of rain, resulted in the poorest harvest recorded in recent years,” Grima said.

Since 2006, the Project for the Revival of the Indigenous Maltese Olive (PRIMO), launched led by renowned Bidni custodian Sammy Cremona, has led to two major olive groves of this local variety at Tas-Silġ, managed by Fr José De Bono and in Wardija, managed by the Grima family.

But unpredictable weather continues to threaten food security and the livelihoods of farmers worldwide.

“Priority must be given to the protection and sustainable use of local varieties such as the Bidni, which, besides being part of our national heritage, is better adapted to local conditions and its environment,” Grima said.