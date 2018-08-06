menu

Ghadira suffers widespread damage following yesterday’s thunderstorm

Facilities and shops in the area also reported as having suffered from a considerable amount of damage • The recent extension of Balluta Bay also suffered from considerable damage 

6 August 2018, 12:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Several pathways intended to facilitate manoeuvrability, were damaged by the extensive flooding
Following yesterday’s and last night’s thunderstorm, Ghadira Bay suffered from a considerable amount of damage as well as extensive sand displacement.

The thunderstorms which kicked off early morning in Gozo, moved downward onto Mellieha and northern regions of Malta, flooding all surrounding areas. 

Ghadira, one of Malta’s most popular swimming destinations, was one of the areas affected most by the flash flooding, having suffered extensive damage to its facilities.

Pathways intended to ease manoeuvrability around the beach were overturned by the water currents flooding into the beach, with showers intended for public use also suffering from the damage. 

Beach hire companies also reported extensive damage to their equipment, with umbrellas and deckchairs being whipped around the beach due to strong winds. 

Shops located on the beach were also affected. 

Beach Supervisors in charge of the beach’s upkeep and order closed off areas deemed as being too dangerous to the public. 

Other beaches around the island have also suffered from flood damage. 

The recent extension of Balluta Bay between St Julian’s and Sliema also suffered from considerable damage, with a small portion of the recently installed sand dragged away by the oncoming water. A beach nourishment exercise was complete last saturday. 

