Case officer says no to Alfresco re-development

Two villas being proposed instead of a seaside restaurant in Birżebbuġa would obscure an adjacent scheduled chapel, a planning officer has concluded, recommending refusal of the development.

The recommendation is being made in a case officer report endorsed by the Planning Authority’s Development and Management Directorate, whose task is to advise decision-making boards on whether developments are in line with existing policies.

The application was submitted by an employee of a company owned by Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli.

The site earmarked for the villas is currently occupied by Alfresco Pizzeria & Restaurant—a one-storey building with a large open-front terrace overlooking St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa.

Although the site lies within the development zone, it is adjacent to the scheduled Chapel of St Joseph, which is listed as a Grade 1 monument, and a lodge scheduled as a Grade 2 monument. The site also falls within the Urban Conservation Area of Birżebbuġa.

The proposal foresees the demolition of the existing building and terrace, excavation works to accommodate a basement level, and the construction of two detached villas on the 700sq.m site.

Each villa would include a swimming pool and rise to two floors above street level. While this conforms to the height limitation established in the local plan, the case officer noted that it would have a negative impact on the adjacent scheduled properties.

“The proposal would take their outstanding prominence and obscure their visual characteristics and appearance,” the case officer concluded.

The development is deemed to be in breach of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, which requires that development in Urban Conservation Areas be compatible with the existing character and urban design of the area.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage also raised concerns that the proposal would impact the scheduled church, the adjacent historic buildings, and the surrounding UCA.

The Planning Commission will now decide on the application based on the case officer’s recommendation. A final decision is set to be taken by the Planning Commission, chaired by Elizabeth Ellul, on 27 August.