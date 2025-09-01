Five-storey development proposed behind Qrendi school

A zoning application proposes the rezoning of agricultural land in Qrendi, behind the locality’s school, to accommodate a five-storey residential block.

The 1,150sq.m site was added to development zones in the controversial extension of building zones carried out in 2006. Its inclusion in the zones was conditional on an archaeological investigation of the site.

The zoning application was originally submitted five years ago but was re-issued for public consultation in July. Residents have until Wednesday to submit their comments on the proposed development.

The application, presented by developer Michael Bugeja on behalf of Tan-Nadur Limited, proposes “planning parameters to be identical to the surrounding land use and height limitation as established in the Qrendi Local Plan”.

The proposal also includes a new street between Triq il-Kurat Mizzi and Triq l-Iskola in Qrendi.

Għaqda Residenti tal-Qrendi is objecting to the development, claiming that the proposed buildings will overshadow the school courtyard, dominate the entryway into the village, and stand out sharply against the surrounding two-storey Urban Conservation Area, disrupting the historic skyline.

The residents insist that the development breaches the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development, which includes policies safeguarding village settings.

The group warned that approving this proposal would create a dangerous precedent, opening the door for additional five-storey blocks on surrounding plots. “This would irreversibly alter the village’s character and accelerate the spread of construction sprawl already affecting Żurrieq, Mqabba, and Ħal Safi,” they said.

The site earmarked for development includes a vernacular structure containing a niche of the Madonna. According to the block plan submitted by the developers, the farmhouse will be restored.