ADPD joins chorus of objections to Lija-Balzan development plans

The Green Party has joined 50 objectors, including the Lija and Balzan local councils, in opposing a proposed five-storey residential block that it warns would “obliterate” one of the area’s last remaining green lungs.

The development application (PA/04765/25) seeks to turn 2,300 square metres of open space, thriving vegetation and mature trees between Triq Andrea Zammit in Lija and Triq Antonio Bosio in Balzan into a 17.5-metre residential block.

Plans foresee 13 maisonettes at ground level, 42 apartments across three floors, 12 penthouses on a receded floor, and two levels of underground parking accommodating 113 cars.

ADPD deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, who filed the objection, said the project would wipe out the ecosystem in the area, stripping away soil and sealing off natural land. “The proposed development will result in the loss of around 2,300 square metres of open space and mature vegetation,” the party said in a statement.

The party stressed that the plans contravene the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED) and Central Malta Local Plan policies, warning of harm to the area’s skyline and character. They also said the project would undermine a Lija council initiative aimed at reducing car traffic and improving pedestrian safety.

“This is another case where, if allowed, excessive development will continue to render urban areas less people-friendly. What we are seeing all over the country is a government purposely acting in the interests of the few,” ADPD said.