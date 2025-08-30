Five-storey block proposed in Lija green area near university residence

A five-storey residential development comprising of 67 new units is being proposed on a plot of land located along Triq Andrea Zammit and Triq Antonio Bosio, adjacent to the former university residence grounds in Lija.

Unlike the rest of the extensive green area forming part of the university residence grounds, this particular plot is designated for residential development in the local plan. The local plan permits three floors and a semi-basement, which translates into a height limitation of 17.5 metres under the current policy regime which is abided to in this proposal.

As proposed, the development will include two basement levels accommodating 113 parking spaces, 13 maisonettes at ground floor level, 42 apartments spread over the first, second, and third floors, and 12 penthouses at receded floor level. The application has been submitted by Joseph Mifsud, who declared that he is not the owner of the site but is authorised to carry out the proposed development through an agreement with the owner.

The site borders an area largely characterised by two- and three-storey houses along both Triq Andrea Zammit and Triq Antonio Bosio. Plans suggest that the development will tower over existing buildings in these two roads. But the developer has already presented a block plan showing six other developments with a similar height approved along neighbouring streets.

Plans confirm that a number of existing trees will have to be removed. But so far, no survey of the existing trees has been submitted.

The plot also abuts the remaining green area of the university residence grounds, which is subject to a separate local plan policy. This policy allows for a mix of residential and community uses—including an old people's home and sports facilities—once the land is relinquished by the university.

However, any further development on the remaining land depends on the approval of a development brief, which must specify which open spaces will be preserved and which trees protected."