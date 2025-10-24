PA approves supermarket, 26 apartments along Birkirkara bypass

The Planning Authority has approved a supermarket and 26 apartments on a vacant site in Birkirkara, along Triq Dun Karm close to Scan.

Part of the site is currently being used as a boatyard while the rest of the site is mostly vacant.

The supermarket proposed by Clement Gauci will include a bakery and a dedicated loading/unloading bay, will have a customer area of 1,000sq.m.

The wider development will also feature offices on the first and second floors and 26 residential units, including five penthouses, in a lower block facing Triq Jannara. A street level cafeteria is also being proposed.

The development, was recommended for approval by the Development and Management Directorate. According to the case officer the design separates commercial and residential uses into two blocks in line with the Central Malta Local Plan (CMLP) zoning requirements.

Parking will be provided separately for each use, with 100 spaces for the supermarket, 142 for offices, and 31 for the residential units. This will result in an over provision of 84 parking spaces according to the case officer report.

Triq Jannara, currently narrow, will be widened to align with its official boundary, while supermarket deliveries will be managed exclusively via a new unnamed road connecting the upper and lower streets, limiting traffic impact on residential areas.

Impact on Mater Dei traffic

Transport Malta had initially expressed concerns related to the site’s proximity to Mater Dei Hospital, particularly regarding emergency service routes.

However, a traffic assessment found that most generated traffic would not use the sensitive eastbound route, and additional trips at the nearby roundabout between Triq Dun Karm and Triq Tumas Fenech would be minimal, ensuring hospital emergency access remains unaffected.

The Planning Authority confirmed that the development’s configuration and height remain within allowed limits. The commercial block along Triq Dun Karm will not exceed height restrictions, while the residential block’s design respects the slope of the surrounding streets.

Overall, the project is considered visually compatible with the area, and the parking and transport arrangements are deemed adequate. A retail impact assessment was not requested, as the proposal aligns with the zoning policies for commercial and residential areas.