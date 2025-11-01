Portelli’s Alfresco development approved by Planning Authority

The Planning Authority has approved the replacement of the Alfresco restaurant characterised by its open views of the bay with two large villas.

The approval was granted after the development was given the clearance of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH).

After firmly objecting to previous plans to construct the two villas—which would have completely obscured a scheduled chapel—the SCH issued its clearance after the proposed height of the villas was lowered.

After analysing the latest photomontages submitted by the developer, the SCH welcomed “the evolution in the proposal,” noting that the latest plans “lowered the proposed volumes, significantly lessening the visual impact on the context and on scheduled properties.”

The development, proposed by a company owned by developer Joseph Portelli, had been set for refusal in a report issued by the Planning Authority’s Development and Management Directorate.

But in a meeting held last month, the Planning Commission ordered Portelli to present new plans where the internal height of every storey is reduced to 2.6 metres and the parapet wall removed.

The site earmarked for the villas is currently occupied by Alfresco Pizzeria & Restaurant—a one-storey building with a large open-front terrace overlooking St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa.

The development will still have an impact on views of the scheduled buildings, as confirmed by the latest photomontages but the buildings are no longer completely obscured.

Although the site lies within the development zone, it is adjacent to the scheduled Chapel of St Joseph, which is listed as a Grade 1 monument, and a lodge scheduled as a Grade 2 monument. The site also falls within the Urban Conservation Area of Birżebbuġa.

The proposal foresees the demolition of the existing building and terrace, excavation works to accommodate a basement level, and the construction of two detached villas on the 700sq.m site.

Before the latest plans were submitted, the development was deemed to be in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development, which requires that development in Urban Conservation Areas be compatible with the existing character and urban design of the area.